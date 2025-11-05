Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$67.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.9 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.990 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a PE ratio of 213.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.



