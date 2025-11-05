Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$67.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.9 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.990 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a PE ratio of 213.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

