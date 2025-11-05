American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,332,000 after buying an additional 386,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $568,042,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AEP opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

