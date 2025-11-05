Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 14.9%

BATS:PAVE opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.