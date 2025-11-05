Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $296.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

