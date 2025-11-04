South Dakota Investment Council Sells 13,441 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

