South Dakota Investment Council Sells 264 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,466 shares of company stock worth $1,016,164. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Up 9.6%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $396.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.96 and its 200 day moving average is $266.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.74 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

