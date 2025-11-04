Organigram (TSE:OGI) Insider Beena Goldenberg Sells 20,058 Shares

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Beena Goldenberg sold 20,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$45,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 126,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$283,797. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position.

Organigram Stock Performance

TSE OGI opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$294.54 million, a PE ratio of 183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.89.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

