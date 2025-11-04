Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 112 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39.

On Thursday, August 28th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.80, for a total transaction of $21,195.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $283.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

