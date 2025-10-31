SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $137.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
