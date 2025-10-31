Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 360,056 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IOO opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $126.90.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

