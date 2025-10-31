Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF $HYEM

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $20.08 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

