Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

