Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3%

FNF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

