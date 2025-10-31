James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 341.43 and traded as high as GBX 400. James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 397.30, with a volume of 57,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 400 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 452.50.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.43. The firm has a market cap of £201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53.

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. Equities analysts expect that James Fisher and Sons plc will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Fisher and Sons

See Also

