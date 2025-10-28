Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.7%

TWLO opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 954.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.