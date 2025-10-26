Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $204,000 Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.