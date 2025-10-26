Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives “Sell (D+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.7%

OMCL stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 784.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 37.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 385.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 6.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

