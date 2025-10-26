Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

