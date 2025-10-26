Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April $APRH Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.90% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.7%

APRH stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Announces Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

