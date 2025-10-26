Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

