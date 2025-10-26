Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,086.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 204,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 202,561 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

