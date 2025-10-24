Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,859,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.