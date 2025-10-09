Analysts Set Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $24.30

Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 134,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 54.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 105,845 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.The company had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

