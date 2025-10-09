Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

