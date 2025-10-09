GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) & Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Head-To-Head Review

GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Free Report) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GOME Retail and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GOME Retail N/A N/A N/A Taitron Components -15.92% -4.12% -3.81%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GOME Retail 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taitron Components 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GOME Retail and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares GOME Retail and Taitron Components”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GOME Retail $65.91 million N/A -$1.62 billion N/A N/A Taitron Components $4.14 million 3.74 $900,000.00 ($0.11) -23.36

Taitron Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GOME Retail.

About GOME Retail

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,195 stores in 1,439 cities. The company was formerly known as GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited and changed its name to GOME Retail Holdings Limited in 2017. GOME Retail Holdings Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

