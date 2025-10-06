Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 23.0%

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.