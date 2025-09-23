SAP SE $SAP Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $265.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $217.51 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.