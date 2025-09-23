Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.