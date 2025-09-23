Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

