Head to Head Contrast: Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) vs. Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Burnham has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $270.18 million 0.31 $11.95 million $3.48 7.05 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.41 billion N/A $64.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Burnham and Morgan Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Morgan Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Burnham.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Burnham and Morgan Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 0.00 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 5.93% 13.16% 7.64% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Morgan Advanced Materials beats Burnham on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

