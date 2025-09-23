Head to Head Comparison: First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First NBC Bank and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial 0 9 9 0 2.50

Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

83.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First NBC Bank and Synovus Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial $3.43 billion 2.03 $482.46 million $5.21 9.63

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 21.52% 16.20% 1.31%

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

