Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $918,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.