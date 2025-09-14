Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Financial Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Biopharma and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -469.35% -230.13% -111.16% BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $8.29 million 6.88 -$40.67 million ($0.56) -1.32 BeyondSpring N/A N/A -$11.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cue Biopharma and BeyondSpring”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BeyondSpring has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Biopharma.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Cue Biopharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The company is also developing CUE-102 targets Wilms' Tumor 1 protein in various cancers; CUE-103, a CUE-100 series drug product candidate; and Neo-STAT and RDI-STAT programs outside of oncology, including CUE-200, CUE-300, and CUE-400 series. It has collaboration agreements with LG Chem, Ltd. for the development of Immuno-STATs focused in the field of oncology; strategic collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to advance CUE-401 for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and license agreement with Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of NSCLC and epidermal growth factor receptor wild type. In addition, the company develops Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents and chemotherapy or radiation, including; nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody that is has completed phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers; and pembrolizumab, etoposide, and platinum to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Further, it engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug discovery platform to develop therapeutic agents from internal research and development efforts and from collaboration. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

