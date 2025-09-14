Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF $RDOG

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF comprises about 2.3% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC owned 25.53% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RDOG opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

