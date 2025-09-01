Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) & Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Head to Head Comparison

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Corus Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $39.32 billion 0.73 -$11.31 billion $0.30 38.80 Corus Entertainment $933.82 million 0.01 -$567.81 million ($0.28) -0.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corus Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Bros. Discovery. Corus Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.0% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 2.00% 2.14% 0.74% Corus Entertainment -6.51% N/A -0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Corus Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 0 11 8 1 2.50 Corus Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Corus Entertainment.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Corus Entertainment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Network segment comprises domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment offers premium pay-tv and streaming services. In addition, the company offers portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming under the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Sports, TBS, TLC, OWN, Warner Bros. Games, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings brands. Further, it provides content through distribution platforms, including linear network, free-to-air, and broadcast television; authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements, and direct-to-consumer subscription products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children’s animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

