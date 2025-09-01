DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.2105.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,572 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $10,430,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $11,363,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

