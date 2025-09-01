Babcock (NYSE:BW) Director Purchases $18,600.00 in Stock

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Philip Moeller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,559 shares in the company, valued at $367,459.74. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Babcock Stock Up 9.0%
Shares of BW stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Babcock has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.
Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BW. Craig Hallum raised Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
