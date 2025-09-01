Comparing Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) & Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worley and Bright Horizons Family Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worley $7.28 billion 0.69 $264.87 million N/A N/A Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.69 billion 2.50 $140.19 million $3.05 38.68

Analyst Ratings

Worley has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Worley and Bright Horizons Family Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worley 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 2 4 1 2.63

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus target price of $134.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than Worley.

Risk and Volatility

Worley has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worley and Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worley N/A N/A N/A Bright Horizons Family Solutions 6.34% 15.12% 5.27%

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions beats Worley on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets. The company was formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited and changed its name to Worley Limited in October 2019. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions and college financial advisory services. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

