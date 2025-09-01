Urogen Pharma $URGN Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Urogen Pharma comprises 0.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 2,968.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 381,145 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.10. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URGN. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Urogen Pharma

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $176,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at $794,156.88. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,833 shares of company stock worth $457,467 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urogen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

