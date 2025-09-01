One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.88 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.