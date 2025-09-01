One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.88 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.