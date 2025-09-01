900,000 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $9.29 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

