Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. $ATXS

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Astria Therapeutics worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4%

ATXS opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Astria Therapeutics Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

