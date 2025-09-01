Assertio Holdings, Inc. $ASRT Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,439,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.81% of Assertio worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 18.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Assertio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assertio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ASRT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assertio from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Assertio Trading Up 3.0%

Assertio stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. Assertio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assertio

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.