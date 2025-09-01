Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $75.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

