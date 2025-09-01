ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $918.49 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $945.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $924.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,100. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,530. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.