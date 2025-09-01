Vident Advisory LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 292.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $79.44 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.