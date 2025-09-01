Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.74%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.