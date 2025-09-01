Contrasting Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) & Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Select Water Solutions and Casella Waste Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Water Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33 Casella Waste Systems 0 2 5 1 2.88

Select Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.54%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.97%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Water Solutions 2.26% 3.69% 2.34% Casella Waste Systems 0.64% 4.97% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Water Solutions and Casella Waste Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.71 $30.64 million $0.31 27.56 Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 4.02 $13.54 million $0.18 547.56

Select Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casella Waste Systems. Select Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

