Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova $K

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $4,796,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.3% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $28,905,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 147.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

