Insider Buying: Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Insider Buys 10,500 Shares of Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider James Jackson bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$25,252.50.

Alliance Aviation Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $415.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alliance Aviation Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 115.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st. Alliance Aviation Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Alliance Aviation Services

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

